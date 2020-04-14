2020 Legacy Fund Grant Deadline Extended

Due to the myriad disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the JACL has announced that the deadline to apply for a 2020 JACL Legacy Fund Grant has been extended to May 1.

The maximum grant award for 2020 is $5,000. Grants will be awarded for projects and activities that support the mission of JACL and the 2019-20 JACL Strategic Plan for Action. Information and the application form for the Legacy Fund Grants Program can be found at https://jacl.org/legacy-fund-grants/.

The Legacy Fund was established by the JACL National Council at the 1990 National Convention held in San Diego. Many of the donations to the fund were from JACL members who gave portions of their redress awards to further the legacy of JACL. A portion of the earnings from the Legacy Fund Endowment continues to annually provide funds to run the grants program.