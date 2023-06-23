JACL’s Confab: Great One, First One

This year’s JACL National Convention is shaping up to be a great one, and I’m so excited for all of us to be meeting in Los Angeles’ historic Little Tokyo neighborhood this summer. In keeping with the theme of “Rooted in Community,” expect to actually be in community!

The Welcome Reception will take place at the Terasaki Budokan, and the Sayonara Gala will be at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center’s Noguchi Plaza. Don’t worry, both locations are a short walk away from the DoubleTree, and we will have volunteers provide assistance in wayfinding. We really wanted to uplift as much of Little Tokyo as we could and hope that you will support the community during your stay.

Here’s just a brief snippet of what this year’s convention entails:

Plenaries, Workshops, Film Screenings, Oh My!

With more than 25 workshops across July 21-22, one can expect to hear from local organizations, fellow chapter members and JACL’s national partners and sponsors. Similar to last year, plenaries and select workshops will be livestreamed for our virtual participants. If you can’t pick between two or more concurrent workshops, no worries! Most workshops will be recorded and uploaded for later

Special Events & Entertainment

On July 20, Tamlyn Tomita will be performing the play “Question 27, Question 28,” which portrays the struggles and tenacity of Japanese American women in World War II incarceration camps. On the evening of July 21, the Greater Los Angeles chapter will be hosting a dance with live music from Asian Persuasion. July 22 will feature an afternoon matinee of David Ono’s “Defining Courage,” a journey into the legacy of the Nisei Soldier. Admission to all events are included in a full registration. Those with a community day pass will need to purchase separate tickets.

National Convention would not be possible without the work of JACL’s staff and volunteers. Lastly, don’t forget to register!

Fun fact: This will be my first in-person convention ever! I missed last year’s convention to play piano for my dear friends’ wedding. I’m excited to see you all in Little Tokyo soon.