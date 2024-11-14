By P.C. Staff

Retired Army Col. Glenn Kenge Matsumoto died at the Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 8 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. He was 95.

A Nisei, Matsumoto was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Chico, Calif., where his immigrant father was a rice farmer. During World War II, his Issei mother and four siblings were removed from their California home and incarcerated at Arizona’s Poston I War Relocation Authority Center from 1942-44.

After Matsumoto’s family was reunited, they lived briefly in Wyoming and Colorado before returning to the West Coast and settling in Bakersfield, Calif.

Matsumoto joined the Army in 1947 and was admitted to the United States Military Academy in 1950.

In 1954, Matsumoto became the second Japanese American West Point graduate.

Upon graduation Matsumoto served in South Korea and the U.S. Civil Administration of the Ryukyu Islands.

Matsumoto also served on the Army Staff in the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. His awards included the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. In the 1970s, he served as president of the East Coast Chapter of JACL.

Matsumoto is survived by his second wife, Suzanne of Fort Myers, Fla., and his four adult children: Kirsten of McLean, Va., Stephen of Hallandale Beach, Fla., Karl of Fayetteville, Ark., and Eric of Elk Grove, Calif., six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers to consider donating to the Dubin Center, 12685 New Brittany Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907 or online at dubincenter.com in memory of Col Glenn Matsumoto. Online condolences may be made at www.fortmyersmemorial.com.