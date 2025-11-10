30th Anniversary ‘Picture Bride’ Screening Set for Dec. 14

Greater LA JACL Co-Sponsors tribute to director Kayo Hatta to benefit Pacific Citizen.

The Repertory Screenings Forum and Greater Los Angeles JACL are co-sponsoring a special one-time benefit screening of the award-winning 1995 movie “Picture Bride” on Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Gardena Cinema.

The groundbreaking, independently produced movie is a dramatization about the “picture bride” phenomenon of the early 20th century, when first-generation immigrant men from Japan who found work in agriculture in the territory of Hawaii would use matchmakers — and the still-young technology of photography — to find Japanese wives.

Produced by Lisa Onodera and Diane Mei Lin Mark, and co-written by Mari Hatta and Kayo Hatta, who also directed it, “Picture Bride” tells the journey of Riyo (Youki Kudoh), a “city girl” from Yokohama who leaves Japan circa 1918 for Hawaii as a picture bride.

Like many real-life picture brides, Riyo is dismayed and feels tricked upon meeting her soon-to-be husband, Matsuji (Akira Takayama), who is at least 20 years older than the photo she was shown. But she has hidden a secret of her own from her husband, who realizes that his wispy wife is ill-suited to the hard labor involved in sugar cane cultivation.

The movie was shot on location in Hawaii and also stars Tamlyn Tomita and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. “Picture Bride” also features one of the last movie appearances by legendary actor Toshiro Mifune, who play the benshi or live narrator for silent movies.

“Picture Bride” debuted in 1994 at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was an Official Selection in the Un Certain Regard section. According to the Miramax website, Hatta received a best director nomination. In 1995, it won the Audience Award for narrative dramatic feature film at the Sundance Film Festival, was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and was nominated for best first feature film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The screening will include a short tribute to Kayo Hatta and the career she should have had as a visionary filmmaker had she not died in 2005, and will include a postscreening panel discussion with “Picture Bride” producer Onodera and cinematographer Claudio Rocha, who will share memories and behind-the-scenes stories on the making of “Picture Bride.”

The screening will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14 at the 700-seat Gardena Cinema, located at 14948 Crenshaw Blvd. in Gardena, Calif. Built in 1946, the vintage Gardena Cinema is one of Los Angeles County’s last remaining independently owned, standalone movie houses. Tickets may be purchased online at GardenaCinema.com .

A portion of the proceeds from the screening will benefit Pacific Citizen, the 96-year-old newspaper of the Japanese American Citizens League.

King’s Hawaiian has signed on a sponsor for the event. Individuals or organizations interested in serving as a co-sponsor for this benefit screening of “Picture Bride” are asked to reach out via email to editorial@pacificcitizen.org.