AADAP’s ‘Showtime 2024’ to Mark Its 52nd Anniversary

John Yamamoto, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Trisha Murakawa to be honored.

The Asian American Drug Abuse Program (AADAP) is proud to announce that Kaiser Permanente, John Yamamoto, vice president of Community Health and Government Relations for Kaiser Permanente Southern California; LA City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and Trisha Murakawa, Principal and Chief Problem Solver for Murakawa Communications will be honored at the upcoming “Showtime 2024” event, celebrating AADAP’s 52nd Anniversary.

Kuleana Award: Kaiser Permanente & John Yamamoto

The Kuleana Award honors a distinguished Corporate or Foundation partner whose unwavering support has profoundly impacted AADAP’s mission. The award recognizes not only the depth and longevity of their partnership, but also their public embodiment of philanthropic values, reflecting a steadfast resolve to drive meaningful change and support the communities we serve.

Kaiser Permanente and John Yamamoto, vice president of Community Health and Government Relations at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, Southern California, exemplify the spirit of Kuleana through their strategic investments in community health, high-wage job creation, affordable housing, and addressing health and economic disparities.

Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente is the nation’s largest nonprofit integrated healthcare organization committed to shaping the future of health care with high-quality, affordable services. Serving 12.5 million members across eight states and the District of Columbia, the organization emphasizes total health through its Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and advanced technology, and is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and community support.

Yamamoto brings extensive experience from his previous roles leading Kaiser Permanente’s national legal department and serving as Southern California Regional Counsel. He also contributes to the boards of Maui Health System, Futuro Health, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

Social Justice Award: L.A. Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, 8th District

The Social Justice Award celebrates an individual whose steadfast dedication to combating inequity and discrimination embodies the true spirit of social justice. This award honors those whose organizing, activism, and advocacy have profoundly impacted their communities, championing fairness and equality while inspiring transformative change and resilience in the fight for a more just society.

Harris-Dawson will be recognized for leading community advocacy in South LA, championing AADAP’s Youth and Family Programs at the City Council, and working to overcome systemic barriers to youth services.

As President-Elect of the Los Angeles City Council, Harris-Dawson has dedicated over 20 years to community activism and public service. His pivotal work includes co-authoring Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure for permanent supportive housing, and spearheading initiatives to support local businesses and feed vulnerable seniors during the pandemic. Harris-Dawson’s innovative governance and commitment to social justice continue to drive positive change in Los Angeles.

Mike Watanabe Leadership Award: Trisha Murakawa, Murakawa Communications

The Mike Watanabe Leadership Award recognizes an extraordinary individual whose visionary leadership embodies the innovative spirit of Mike Watanabe, AADAP’s esteemed leader for 46 years. Their leadership not only sets a high standard for excellence but also drives meaningful impact, reflecting a deep dedication to advancing both their field and the communities they serve.

Murakawa will be celebrated for her pivotal role as a trusted partner of AADAP, where she has been instrumental in shaping their organizational strategy, creating an unforgettable 50th Gala program, and providing unwavering support to their programs and mission.

Murakawa, a seasoned expert in the built environment, has over 25 years of experience in project management, strategic planning, and community engagement. Her work with public agencies and her commitment to community service through roles on various boards, including 211 LA County and the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, reflect her dedication to advancing equity and education. Murakawa’s family legacy of community service and her leadership as President of the El Camino Community College Board of Trustees further highlight her impactful contributions.

“Showtime 2024” will be an extraordinary evening featuring performances from funk/soul artist Leo Mercedez, “The Voice: Philippines” semifinalist Janice Javier, international sensation 4th Impact making their L.A. debut, and two-time Grammy winner Tia Carrere. The event will be hosted by actor, writer, producer, and director Mark Dacascos, promising an unforgettable celebration.

For more information about “Showtime 2024,” including ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, please visit aadapinc.org or contact Paulina Hong at phong@aadapinc.org.