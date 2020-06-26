Anti-Asian Bias: JACL Backs Letter Campaign to Att’y Gen. Barr

The JACL on Friday endorsed a campaign to support the efforts of Reps. Lieu, Chu, Woodall and Olson on a bipartisan letter to Attorney General William Barr asking him to condemn acts of anti-Asian bias during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JACL has signed on as an organization in support of the letter. The drafters of the letter would appreciate help in asking individual members of Congress and their offices — both Republicans and Democrats — to sign on in support by July 3.

The link to the letter is at tinyurl.com/ybxzcex9.