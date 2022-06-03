Berkeley JACL Honors Pioneers and Leaders of the Future

The Berkeley JACL chapter celebrated leaders of the future and honored accomplished Japanese American pioneers during its May 15 awards event via Zoom.

Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors to recognize their academic achievements, community involvement, school activities, work history, JACL involvement, written essay, letter of recommendation and group interview. This year’s recipients are:

Jared Nakahara (Albany High School) will attend the University of California, Los Angeles, as a neuroscience major. He was named the recipient of the Terry Yamashita Memorial Scholarship.

Justin Takano (El Cerrito High School) will attend the University of California, San Diego, as an undeclared major. He was the recipient of the George/Yoshimi Nakamura Memorial Scholarship.

Zora Uyeda-Hale (Albany High School) will attend the University of California, Berkeley, as a society and environment major. She was awarded the Dan/Kathleen Date Memorial Scholarship.

Additionally, the chapter awarded scholarships to two college undergraduates who are attending accredited institutions of higher learning located in Alameda or Contra Costa Counties.

Bayan Al Rawas is attending Merritt College as a nursing major.

Batool Rawoas is attending Berkeley City College as a business management major.

During the Zoom event, the chapter also recognized its memorial scholarship donors: the Beatrice Kono family (George Kono), the Terry Yamashita family (Reiko Nabeta), the Dan/Kathleen Date family (Gail Yamamoto, Eric Torigoe) and the George/Yoshimi Nakamura family (Ken, Mari and Cubby Nakamura).

Vera Kawamura and Ron Tanaka were presented the chapter’s Pioneer Award. This award honored Kawamura (retired State of California attorney) and Tanaka (retired PG&E senior manager) for their dedicated service.

Ryan Matsuda was presented the chapter’s Youth Leadership Award to recognize his role in organizing and implementing community service activities and exemplifying the growing need for youth leaders with the desire, vision and skills to make a positive difference consistent with the chapter’s mission.

Members of this year’s Scholarship Committee includes Mark Fujikawa, Vera Kawamura, Karen Kiyo Lowhurst, Ryan Matsuda, Neal Ouye, Al Satake, Sharron Sue and Ron Tanaka (chair).