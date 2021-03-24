Calif. Governor Taps Bonta for Att’y Gen Position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a Democrat who represents the 18th District, which includes Alameda, Oakland and San Leandro, for attorney general.

If confirmed by the California Legislature, he will replace former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed last week by the Senate to become the secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden administration.

If confirmed, Bonta, who was elected in 2012, would be the first person of Filipino ancestry to hold that position.

(Associated Press contributed to this report.)

