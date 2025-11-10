He was the first non-Nikkei to serve as JACL national president.

By P.C. Staff

Jean and David Lin, a married couple residing in Hillsborough, N.J., have been identified by authorities and in published news reports as the victims of a double-homicide. Both were 69 years of age.

David Lin was elected Japanese American Citizens League national president in July 2012 (Aug. 17, 2012 Pacific Citizen, tinyurl.com/yhxjthhh ) and was re-elected to a second two-year term for 2014–16. Lin was the first person of Chinese ancestry to serve as the president of the national civil rights organization. Lin was presented with the JACL’s Sapphire Pin in July 2024 at the organization’s National Convention in Philadelphia.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of past National President David Lin, a devoted Life Member of the Japanese American Citizens League for more than two decades,” said JACL National President Larry Oda in a statement released to Pacific Citizen. “Throughout his years of service, David exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, commitment and integrity. He served the organization in numerous capacities, including as vice president for Membership, Planning and Development, and as national president. Most recently, he continued his steadfast dedication as chair of the Investment Policy Committee.”

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald announced the victims’ identities on Nov. 7. According to the account on the Somerset County Prosecutor’s website and news reports, the slayings were discovered on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 25 by Hillsborough Township Police, who went to the Lin household to conduct a welfare check. Unsuccessful at making contact on an initial visit, officers entered the premises a second time about two hours later, where they encountered a knife-wielding man exiting a bedroom.

The two officers fired on the man as he approached them and “immediately began performing life saving measures on the assailant who was transported to an area trauma center.”

It was afterward when the bodies of the two victims were found separate bedrooms on the second floor of the residence. According to the prosecutor’s office, the cause of death for both victims were “blunt force injuries” to the head.

Neither a motive for the homicides nor the identity of the man police shot have been released, but he was hospitalized and listed at the time in critical condition. It is unclear whether he is a suspect in the double-homicide.

Prior to becoming JACL’s first non-Nikkei national president, Lin, who was born in Taiwan, had served on the Hillsborough Township Board of Education from 2006-09. Formerly the executive director of external affairs at AT&T, he is credited for having developed a relationship between JACL and AT&T.

Lin’s other activities included serving as treasurer of the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies and serving as the founding president of Asian Pacific Islanders for Professional and Community Advancement, a nonprofit organization that provides leadership opportunities and alliances for AT&T’s Asian Pacific Islanders employees.

Lin earned master’s degrees in computer science and business administration from Rutgers University, where he also received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. After presiding over the JACL’s National Board, Lin would later launch the JACL Centennial Education Fund to raise $3 million for the organization.

In a statement released to Pacific Citizen, JACL Interim Executive Director Saki Mori wrote: “JACL staff and board are heartbroken with the news of David Lin’s passing. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and close friends.

“I had the privilege of serving on the National Board with him from 2020 to 2022 when I served as the vp of Membership and he as the vp of Planning and Development. I will remember him for his strategic approach coupled with a tireless spirit that he demonstrated as a JACL member and leader. He was a confidante to many at JACL through his leadership and camaraderie that guided us over the years and it will continue to support us as we near the organization’s centennial. I am also grateful for his contributions to JACL and other Asian American organizations that leave a legacy of partnership that is critical to uplift our collective community.”

Added Oda: “On a personal note, I considered David not only a respected colleague but also a trusted friend whose wisdom, candor, and thoughtful counsel were deeply valued. His graciousness and quiet strength earned the admiration of all who worked with him.

“David’s passing is a tremendous loss to the JACL and to the broader community he served with such devotion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy of leadership and service will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.”