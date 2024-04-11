DOJ Charges Ohtani’s Translator With $16 Mil Bank Fraud

The Justice Department’s Los Angeles office on Thursday charged former Los Angeles Dodgers employee Ippei Mizuhara with having stolen more than $16 million from Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani’s bank account to pay an illegal bookmaking operation to cover the Japanese language translator’s gambling debts.

Mizuhara, who was fired by the franchise after revelations that he was alleged to have stolen an initially reported figure of $4 million from Ohtani, was charged with bank fraud. If convicted of the felony, the 39-year-old Newport Beach resident could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Mizuhara has agreed to self-surrender to federal authorities in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

A statement from the DOJ read: “According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, from November 2021 to January 2024, Mizuhara wired more than $16 million in unauthorized transfers from a checking account belong to an MLB player identified in the affidavit as ‘Victim A,’ who in fact is MLB star Shohei Ohtani. The transfers from this bank account allegedly were made from devices and IP addresses associated with Mizuhara, who served as Ohtani’s translator and de facto manager.”

