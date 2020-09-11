Fifty-Seven Years of the March on Washington

By JACL National

In 1963, a group of JACL members and staff marched for the civil and human rights of all. This year, while a smaller group, JACL joined Asian Americans Advancing Justice, SALDEF (Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund) and thousands of others to commemorate 57 years since the first March on Washington and to continue the fight for Black lives and call for police reform. You can watch the full lineup of amazing speakers and the march itself at https://2020march.com/watch/ .

