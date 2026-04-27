GLA JACL, Intercollegiate Nikkei Council Co-Sponsor May 30 Concert

The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of JACL is co-sponsoring a live concert at the end of May featuring a pair of up-and-coming music artists.

In cooperation with the Intercollegiate Nikkei Council, GLA JACL will present on Saturday, May 30 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute Main Hall a concert featuring Hana Effron and Travis Atreo.

According to the two organizations, Effron, 20, was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, and she “blends emotional storytelling with melodic fluency and the innate ability to compose by ear. As a true multi-instrumentalist, she brings to life her songs on both piano and guitar.” She is currently working on her third studio album, set for release later this year.

Originally from Seattle, Atreo is a singer, songwriter, producer and engineer who spent about eight years as the lead singer of the band New Heights before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career as a music producer.

The price of admission: student, $25; youth (25 and younger), $30; and adult, $35, (26 and older). The show begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute is located at 1964 W. 162nd Street in Gardena.

The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) was formed in 1983. Programs are open to the public, cover a variety of interesting and informative topics with guest speakers.

The Southern California Intercollegiate Nikkei Council exists as a coalition of collegiate Nikkei Student Unions and associations throughout Southern California universities. The coalition acts as a space to allow for community involvement and cultural education, as well as an important means of social networking.

The program is made possible by JACL Legacy Fund Grants. Proceeds will go to support Greater Los Angeles JACL and Intercollegiate Nikkei Council Youth programs.