George and Sakaye Aratani ‘Community Advancement Research Endowment’ Award Applications Now Open

UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center is pleased to announce that the 2022-23 Aratani CARE Award applications are now being accepted until Dec. 9. The awards will be announced in January.

The George and Sakaye Aratani “Community Advancement Research Endowment” awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff and faculty will receive particular consideration.

Award recipients must list and acknowledge UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award as co-sponsors on all PR and programs. Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000-$5,000.

Recent past awardees include the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s “Day of Remembrance 2022 — Camp Creativity: Resilience Through Art “ program; Japanese American Cultural & Community Center’s “Sustainable Little Tokyo: Senior Academy” classes; Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy’s “Restoring Compassion: Bringing Culturally Sensitive Senior Care Services to the Nikkei Community” film project, Little Tokyo Historical Society’s “Japanese Americans at 800 Traction” research project and UCLA Nikkei Student Union’s “36th Annual Cultural Night” production.

Information about the funding and how to apply is available at the Aratani CARE website at aratanicare.org/. Specific questions not covered on the website can be sent to aratanicare@aasc.ucla.edu.