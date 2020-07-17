CommunityNews

GLA JACL Awards Scholarships

By July 17, 2020 July 23rd, 2020 No Comments

Five high school graduates receive awards to further their education.

The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the JACL has presented scholarship awards of $1,000 each to five graduating high school seniors.

A GLA delegation of five members awarded the recipients outside their homes on June 13 and 14.

GLA members including Scholarship Chair Layne Sakamoto, Scholarship/Chapter Fundraiser Chair Miyako Kadogawa, President Janet Okubo, VP Programs/Membership Louise Sakamoto and Secretary Ayako Okada made the awards presentations.

This year’s recipients are of Japanese descent from single-parent families. The scholarship is named in memory of Hana Uno Shepard, a GLA chapter member who was active in the redress movement of the 1980s.

The 2020 scholarship honorees are:

Kawate-Rodriguez

Marissa Kawate-Rodriguez
Gardena Senior High School
El Camino Community College
Major: Microbiology

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lewis

Ayame Lewis
San Pedro High School
Pomona College
Major: Biology and Japanese

 

 

 

 

 

 

McNamara

Katie McNamara
Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach)
University of Washington
Major: Undeclared

 

 

 

 

 

 

Murata

Lauryn Murata
Torrance High School
San Francisco State University
Major: Prekinesiology

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sumoge

Mylee Sumoge
Carson High School Academy of Education & Empowerment
University of California, Santa Barbara
Major: Presociology

 

 

 

 

 