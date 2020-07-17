GLA JACL Awards Scholarships

Five high school graduates receive awards to further their education.

The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the JACL has presented scholarship awards of $1,000 each to five graduating high school seniors.

A GLA delegation of five members awarded the recipients outside their homes on June 13 and 14.

GLA members including Scholarship Chair Layne Sakamoto, Scholarship/Chapter Fundraiser Chair Miyako Kadogawa, President Janet Okubo, VP Programs/Membership Louise Sakamoto and Secretary Ayako Okada made the awards presentations.

This year’s recipients are of Japanese descent from single-parent families. The scholarship is named in memory of Hana Uno Shepard, a GLA chapter member who was active in the redress movement of the 1980s.

The 2020 scholarship honorees are:

Marissa Kawate-Rodriguez

Gardena Senior High School

El Camino Community College

Major: Microbiology

Ayame Lewis

San Pedro High School

Pomona College

Major: Biology and Japanese

Katie McNamara

Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach)

University of Washington

Major: Undeclared

Lauryn Murata

Torrance High School

San Francisco State University

Major: Prekinesiology

Mylee Sumoge

Carson High School Academy of Education & Empowerment

University of California, Santa Barbara

Major: Presociology