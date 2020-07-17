GLA JACL Awards Scholarships

Five high school graduates receive awards to further their education.
The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the JACL has presented scholarship awards of $1,000 each to five graduating high school seniors.
A GLA delegation of five members awarded the recipients outside their homes on June 13 and 14.
GLA members including Scholarship Chair Layne Sakamoto, Scholarship/Chapter Fundraiser Chair Miyako Kadogawa, President Janet Okubo, VP Programs/Membership Louise Sakamoto and Secretary Ayako Okada made the awards presentations.
This year’s recipients are of Japanese descent from single-parent families. The scholarship is named in memory of Hana Uno Shepard, a GLA chapter member who was active in the redress movement of the 1980s.
The 2020 scholarship honorees are:
Marissa Kawate-Rodriguez
Gardena Senior High School
El Camino Community College
Major: Microbiology
Ayame Lewis
San Pedro High School
Pomona College
Major: Biology and Japanese
Katie McNamara
Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach)
University of Washington
Major: Undeclared
Lauryn Murata
Torrance High School
San Francisco State University
Major: Prekinesiology
Mylee Sumoge
Carson High School Academy of Education & Empowerment
University of California, Santa Barbara
Major: Presociology