Helen Kawagoe, 2-Time JACL Nat’l President, Dies at 92

Kawagoe Also Left a Legacy With the City of Carson

Helen Kawagoe, who served two terms as JACL national president from 1996-2000, has died. She was 92.

Kawagoe, who died on April 6 in Gardena, Calif., was also for 37 years the city clerk of nearby Carson, Calif., which was incorporated as a city in 1968. To honor her years of service to the city in Los Angeles County’s South Bay, the city’s council chambers were named after her in 2013. Kawagoe retired in 2011 after a stroke.

“Helen Kawagoe was an inspiration to many as she was an early Asian American public official for the City of Carson, Calif.,” said Floyd Mori, a former California assemblyman, former JACL national executive director and himself a two-term JACL national president who served immediately following Kawagoe. “Her tenure as national president was the beginning of engaging a broader universe of funding for the JACL. She was a leader with compassion and empathy, and influenced me to seek further involvement on the National Board. Her caring personality will be missed by many.”

Alayne Yamamoto, who served as the JACL’s Pacific Southwest District Council’s vice governor from 2003-05 and governor from 2005-09, remembers Kawagoe’s unwavering support for the district.

“She had been a longtime supporter of the district’s annual awards luncheons and dinners. The very first day we would announce the ‘save the date,’ she was always right there saying, ‘I’m buying a youth table. Fill it. They don’t need to pay, they just need to show up,’ ” said Yamamoto. “She helped us get centerpieces from a local nursery that she knew. She got loaves of bread for us to give out. She always did that personally for the district, which really was amazing.

“She was always active at the district level and attended all the district quarterly meetings and fundraisers. She was always there.”

Carson Mayor Albert Robles, who in 2013 was first Carson City Councilmember who grew up Carson to be elected to the Council, said, “Growing up here in the city, Helen Kawagoe was a fixture throughout my upgbringing. There was one constant throughout my entire upbringing here and that was Helen. No matter how tumultuous the politics may have gotten in Carson, Helen Kawagoe continued consistent, honest leadership with the highest of integrity.”

“One of my greatest honors since being elected to the city council and now being mayor, the very first thing that happened when I got elected — the very, very first thing — it happened the day I was sworn in, I seconded a motion to name the city council chambers after Helen and we voted and it was one of the greatest honors I was able to do. … I remember, during my campaign, that was one of my campaign messages, that if elected I would fight to name the council chambers and recognize Helen’s commitment to the community.

Carson Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dear was also effusive in his praise of Kawagoe. “She was like a mother to me at City Hall, a woman who was very wise, very experienced. Her advice was always good. We in Carson will miss her tremendously. She served longer than any other elected official in our city. Before she was elected, she was already active in our community with the formation of the city in 1968, her and her husband, Tak. He was a commissioner as well. “Helen was highly respected by everyone in Carson and far beyond our city limits.”

“I want to convey my sorrow in the passing of a pillar here in the city of Carson that being City Clerk Helen S Kawagoe,” said Carson Councilman Cedric L. Hicks Sr. “She was the second person in the history of the city to hold the post of city clerk. In hearing of her passing we lost a great historical figure of our city. Knowing the beginnings of the city of Carson and how it has grown over the years with its motto: ‘Future Unlimited!,’ she was an instrumental part of creating what we have today as a city. … She will be sorely missed in the City of Carson.

She was predeceased by her husband, Takeshi, in 1992. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Koyama and Mary Ann (Sam) Ryono. She is also survived by stepchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.