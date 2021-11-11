History to Air ‘Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII’

GFBNEC Touts Docu on Japanese American soldiers

LOS ANGELES — The Go for Broke National Education Center has announced that a new one-hour documentary by the History Channel, “Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII,” premiering on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The historic program, from the Category Six Media group and Will Packer Media, features the inspiring story of Japanese American soldiers of World War II who fought for the ideals of American democracy and became the most-decorated military unit for its size and length of service in U.S. history.

The documentary chronicles the history of Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) soldiers from the segregated 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service. They played a pivotal role in the Allied victory against the Nazis and are credited with shortening the war in the Pacific Theater and saving an untold number of lives. Despite their courage and influence on the battlefield, Nisei soldiers still faced fierce racism and discrimination at home in the U.S. Approximately 120,000 residents of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens, were incarcerated by the government without due process.

“Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” features extensive first-person interviews of Nisei veterans from GFBNEC’s Hanashi Oral History archives, as well as interviews with Mitchell T. Maki, Ph.D., president and CEO of GFBNEC, a nonprofit that educates the public on the valor of Japanese American veterans of WWII and their contributions to democracy.

“We’re excited to have the History Channel documentary bringing the story of Japanese Americans during World War II to new generations of viewers,” Maki said. “‘Hidden Heroes’ features the Nisei soldiers themselves telling this uniquely American story of sacrifice, patriotism and humility. Today, as we continue to face complex issues of social justice and equality, the Nisei veterans inspire us to uphold our democratic ideals regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual identity.”

“Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” is produced for History Channel by the Category 6 Media group. Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat and Jessica Conway serve as executive producers for the Category 6 Media group. Ben Sherwood and Bruce Feiler also serve as executive producers. Will Packer and Kelly Smith serve as executive producers for Will Packer Media. Alex Hicks and Zachary Behr serve as executive producers for History Channel.

GFBNEC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates the public on the valor of Japanese American veterans of World War II and their contributions to democracy. For more information about GFBNEC’s educational programming and resources, please visit www.goforbroke.org.

