IDC Elects New Officers for 2020-21

The Intermountain District Council of the JACL elected its new officers to serve for 2020-21 on Nov. 2 in Pocatello, Idaho. Pictured (from left) are Janet Komoto, outgoing governor from Snake River chapter; Sandra Grant, Wasatch Front North president; Karl Endo, Pocatello-Blackfoot president and 2nd vice governor; Lisa Shiosaki Olsen, Idaho Falls president, incoming governor and outgoing secretary; Jeff Itami, incoming secretary; Linda Itami, Salt Lake member; Marion Hori, treasurer; Geoff Russell, 1st vice governor from WFN chapter; and Jeanette Misaka, ex-officio governor from Salt Lake City chapter. (Not pictured are Dick Mano, president of Mt. Olympus chapter; Dylan Mori of Mile High, district YPC rep; and Brian Heleker and Quinn Susuki, district youth reps from Snake River chapter.)