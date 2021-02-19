JACL 2021 National Convention Announcement

Due to the ongoing safety issues presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the JACL National Board has decided to postpone a physical convention until at least summer 2022.

In the interim, JACL National will be conducting a virtual convention, set for July 15-18, that will include National Council sessions, as well as the usual breakout sessions and workshops that are hosted during convention.

More information around the virtual convention and registration will be announced soon!

For complete update and convention information, visit www.jacl.org.

