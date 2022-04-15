JACL Applauds Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

By JACL National

The Senate voted 53-47 on April 7 to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, making her the 116th Justice appointed to the Supreme Court and the first Black woman on the Court.

JACL Executive Director David Inoue said this of Judge Jackson’s confirmation: “The appointment of Justice Jackson is a long-overdue step forward for our country. The Supreme Court has for over 233 years lacked the full life experience that Justice Jackson will bring as a public defender and particularly as a Black woman. Too often, we have seen the court disregard or diminish the rights of minorities. We look forward to Justice Jackson ensuring one more minority perspective is represented on the court.”

The JACL joins countless others across the nation in celebrating Judge Jackson’s historic appointment and having a Supreme Court that is more representative of our nation.