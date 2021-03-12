JACL Co-Sponsors ‘Never List’ Screening, Discussion

The JACL has announced that it is co-hosting a special movie event and panel discussion for “The Never List,” rated R, on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16.

The panel discussion about “The Never List” takes place online at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 16 and features the following participants:

Jan Yanehiro, Moderator

Michelle Mower, Director

Fivel Stewart (Eva Jeffries)

Andrew Kai (Joey)

Keiko Agena (Jennifer Jeffries)

Mari Naomi (Herself)

Ariadne Shaffer, Writer, and co-producer

Donna Cole, Founder & CEO of Cole Chemical, Supporter, CAPAW Board Member

Registrants will receive a personal link to view the movie starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Monday, March 15 to 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 16. Both the movie and the panel discussion are free.

This event is co-hosted by:

The Center for Asian Pacific American Women (CAPAW)

National Association of Asian American Professionals

OCA — Asian Pacific American Advocates

Japanese American Citizens League

JARCC

Imagination Worldwide, LLC

Burning Bra Productions

To register, click here.