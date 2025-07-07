JACL, David Inoue Part Ways

By P.C. Staff

A statement from JACL National President Larry Oda issued today announced the departure of David Inoue as the organization’s executive director, effective July 2.

In the statement, the JACL’s National Board extended “its sincere appreciation for his service and contributions to the organization and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Inoue, in a message to Pacific Citizen, wrote: “It has been an honor and privilege to serve at JACL these past eight years. As a lifelong JACL member I look forward to seeing what JACL will accomplish in the coming years as it approaches its centennial and wish the new leadership well.”

JACL also announced that Regional Director of the Northern California-Western Nevada-Pacific District Patty Wada and Director of Finance Tom Fernandez were named to provide executive leadership for the organization. The National Board was also quoted as stating, “The JACL National Board will continue to work closely with staff, members, and community partners during this transition period.”