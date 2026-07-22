JACL Denounces ICE After Latest Deaths

In a statement released Wednesday, the Japanese American Citizens League condemned the “use of deadly force by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents” that resulted in the deaths of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 7 and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero on July 13.

“The use of militarized tactics in American neighborhoods reflects a troubling escalation in the use of force by the Department of Homeland Security,” said JACL National President Larry Oda after news accounts reported the deaths of the two men following encounters with ICE agents.