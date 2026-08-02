JACL Elects New National Board Officers

Sheldon Arakaki will serve as national president for next 2 years.

By P.C. Staff

LAS VEGAS — Aug. 1 was a red-letter day for Sheldon Arakaki. Not only did the governor for the Pacific Northwest District of the Japanese American Citizens League get a pleasant surprise during the National Council meeting as a recipient of the nonprofit’s top award — the Ruby Pin — for his many years of service to the civil rights organization, later that evening he and the nearly 250 convention-goers would learn that he had also won the election for JACL’s national presidency, a position he will hold for the next two years.

Arakaki, of Washington state, received 61 votes, far more than the 31.5 votes required to win. Also elected as a JACL national officer was Carol Kawase, who will serve as JACL’s vice president for Public Affairs. She received 51.5 votes, with 33.5 needed to win.

With 11.5 abstentions, Seia Watanabe, who had served as the Public Affairs vp, received 55 votes to be elected vice president of Membership. Dominique Mashburn, who had served as Membership vp, ran uncontested for the office of vp of General Operations but received 28.5 votes, falling short of the required minimum vote total of 33.5 votes, with 38 abstentions. According to the Nominations Committee, the position remains vacant.

Alex Tokita was elected National Youth/Student chair, and Simon Kutz was elected National Youth/Student representative, with each receiving seven votes, three more than the four votes required to win.

Also awarded Ruby Pins on Saturday were Deborah Ikeda of the Fresno JACL Chapter and Mark Kobayashi of the Silicon Valley JACL Chapter. Vice President for Planning and Development Gary Nakamura, meantime, was awarded the JACL’s Sapphire Pin.