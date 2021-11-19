JACL Is Hiring for a New Fellow

The organization is now accepting applications for the Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship

JACL is now hiring for the Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship to start in January 2022. The fellowship provides the opportunity to work on advocacy at a national level through the National JACL office based in Washington, D.C. Fellows become a key component of the D.C. team.

The Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship was established in 2007 in honor of the American politician. Mineta served as U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Commerce. He also helped found the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

Fellows work with JACL staff, other fellows and the executive director, collectively working to mobilize and inform local chapters, in addition to being integral in establishing a voice for JACL and its members within D.C. and the various networks.

This paid fellowship is awarded to a qualified student or young professional who has completed at least an undergraduate degree and will last for a period of 12 months. The fellowship is sponsored through a grant from UPS.

Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen and JACL member. Preference will be given to those who have demonstrated a commitment to Asian American issues, particularly those affecting the Japanese American community. Communication skills, especially in writing, are important.

To apply for the Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship, visit www.jacl.org.

