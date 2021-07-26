JACL Lauds Appointment of Ramachandran as CAPAC Executive Director

[Editor’s note: The following statement was issued by JACL Executive Director David Inoue and Sarah Baker, VP Public Affairs Sarah Baker and was lightly edited to adhere to AP Style and other journalistic conventions.]

The Japanese American Citizens League congratulated Nisha Ramachandran on her appointment as executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC).

Ramachandran has been a longtime advocate and friend of the JACL during her time with our friends at NCAPA as well as her time as a consultant for our tech and telecom partners.

JACL Executive Director David Inoue congratulated the appointment. “JACL has had a long working relationship with Ms. Ramachandran since her time with NCAPA, and in her capacity working in the community directly with NCAPA members and representing AT&T,” he said. “CAPAC found one of the few people who could step into the role of Executive Director and not miss a step in the transition. We look forward to working with her and continuing to build and strengthen our relationship with CAPAC.”

