JACL Lauds Election of Rep. Meng as CAPAC Chair

N.Y. Congressmember succeeds Rep. Chu, who becomes chair emerita.

Following the Dec. 4 announcement by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus that it had elected Rep. Grace Meng (D–N.Y.) to succeed Rep. Judy Chu (D–Calif.) as its chair for the 119th Congress, the Japanese American Citizens League issued a statement congratulating her.

Chu, who represents California’s 28th district and had held the position for 14 years, has become the chair emerita.

Also elected were Rep. Mark Takano (D–Calif.) as first vice-chair; Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) as second vice-chair; Rep. Ami Bera (D–Calif.) as whip and Rep.-elect Suhas Subramanyam (D–Va.) as freshman representative.

In its statement, JACL said, “JACL congratulates Rep. Grace Meng for being elected to serve as the chairperson of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) in the 119th Congress. Rep. Meng is a Taiwanese American and has served in the House of Representatives for 11 years representing New York’s sixth district. She has led the Asian American community in authoring legislation to combat anti-Asian hate, establishing a study committee for a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture, and numerous other Asian American education-focused legislation and initiatives. Rep. Meng was recognized for her leadership with the President’s Award at the 2022 JACL National Convention in Las Vegas.

“We are exceedingly grateful to outgoing chair, soon to be chair emerita, Rep. Judy Chu, who has served as Caucus chair since 2011. Under her leadership, the Caucus has truly ensured that the concerns of the Asian Pacific American Community are the concerns of all Americans.”

Following the election’s results, Chu in a statement said, “It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as chair of CAPAC for the past 14 years, following in the footsteps of leaders like Norm Mineta, Robert Underwood, Patsy Mink and Mike Honda. When I started, we had nine AANHPI members of Congress. Today, we look forward to having 25 AANHPI members of Congress. … I have no doubt that our Chair-elect, Congressmember Grace Meng, will deftly lead this caucus as our community’s voice within the halls of Congress, protecting our rights and strengthening our power.”

Meng, meantime, stated, “It’s an honor to serve my colleagues as the next chair of CAPAC. I look forward to strengthening and growing the caucus, serving our diverse members, and fighting for policies that empower AANHPI communities across the country. I would like to thank Congresswoman Judy Chu for her leadership over the last fourteen years. Her legacy and vision will inspire our work in the 119th Congress and beyond.”

In its statement, JACL added, “We applaud First Vice-Chair-elect Rep .Takano and Second Vice-Chair-elect Rep. Tokuda for their continued leadership of our Japanese American community and within CAPAC. Congratulations also to Whip-elect Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American representative, and newly elected Suhas Subramanyamas the Caucus’ freshman representative-elect.

