JACL National Board Postpones Convention

Options for Virtual Meeting in 2020 Under Exploration

Citing the continuing uncertainty and impact caused of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the JACL National Board has voted to postpone until 2021 the National JACL Convention, which had been set for June 24-28 in Las Vegas at the Bally’s Resort and Casino.

The JACL National Board’s decision was the result of a unanimous vote held Thursday, April 9. In a news release, the JACL stated, “The unprecedented impact and continuing uncertainty of COVID-19 necessitated this decision to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our members, delegates, and board members who would have attended the in-person meeting.

“It is the responsibility of JACL to support national efforts to promote physical distancing and reduce the opportunity for the disease to spread. Further recognizing that many of our members may be at heightened risk of complications from COVID-19 also influenced the decision.”

The JACL National Board also stated that it would explore the possibility of holding a virtual convention and JACL National Council meeting sometime in 2020, with an additional announcement to be made “no later than April 24 that will outline JACL’s plans for the current year and the feasibility of a virtual convention.”

The JACL National also thanked the Bally’s Resort and Casino for its flexibility, given the status quo.

For more information, visit JACL.org.