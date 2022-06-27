JACL National Convention: Las Vegas Beckons!

My name is Alex Shinkawa, and I am the Daniel K. Inouye Fellow at JACL National’s office, and on behalf of the whole team planning this year’s convention, I am extremely excited to see you all in Vegas in less than 60 days!

This year’s National Council Session will be held in person on Aug. 4; all delegates or proxies must be present. However, the session will be live-streamed so it can be viewed remotely, but only in-person speakers will be recognized.

Along with our National Council Sessions, this year’s convention will have a variety of workshops and plenaries aimed at invigorating and educating JACL members, and these will be open to all convention attendees.

Workshops will cover topics ranging from sustainable career cultivation, education advocacy, combating misinformation about Critical Race Theory and even a live episode of YPC’s “Speaking Nikkei Podcast.”

Luncheons and banquets will include awards ceremonies that highlight exceptional chapters and members of the community that have made an impact, and we are excited to present awards in person this year. These events will also include entertainment such as taiko performances and a live demonstration of karate and koto music from U.S. Olympian Sakura Kokumai.

Of course, between all these workshops, demonstrations, meetings, and plenaries, there will be time to explore the many sites and attractions that the dynamic city of Las Vegas has to offer. Take the opportunity to catch shows at the many casinos, shop and dine at world-renowned restaurants. It is also just a short distance to landmarks such as the Hoover Dam and Red Rock Canyon.

Our team hopes that this convention will help our community forge a path forward as we emerge from the pandemic. We hope to see you there so be sure to register before the July 27 deadline!