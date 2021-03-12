JACL Promotes Program Director and We’re Hiring!

JACL is pleased to announce the promotion of Phillip Ozaki to program director — membership and fund development. Ozaki has served on staff for a cumulative four years, including as membership coordinator and Norman Y. Mineta Fellow.

Ozaki has extensive fundraising experience and is a founding board member of the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance. He also brings work experience at several tech companies and an MBA from ESADE Business School in Spain.

Ozaki wrote to JACL National, “First of all, I’m proud to announce that membership revenue grew in 2020 — thank you! We could not have done that without you! I’m honored to take on this challenging new role to carry on my grandparents’ legacy and because we all know that JACL has a lot to offer. It’s time to engage new funding partners to reinvigorate current programs and innovate new ones. If you’re interested in joining a fundraising initiative, please reach out to me at pozaki@jacl.org.”

JACL is now looking actively to hire a membership coordinator.

“It’s a great time to work in the movement for social justice and in the Japanese American community,” Ozaki wrote. “Plus, you get to work with our awesome volunteers (and youth) while developing highly sought fundraising skills.”

To view the full JACL membership coordinator job posting, please visit the JACL website at www.jacl.org.