JACL Remains ‘Unwavering’ This DOR

Statement on E.O. 9066’s 84th anniversary commits to continued vigilance.

By P.C. Staff

The National JACL issued a statement Feb. 19 — the 84th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 — that was defiant amidst actions coming from the White House that seek to “remove, revise, and invite public comments on alleged ‘negative portrayals’ of American history” at “national parks and federal institutions.”

In the statement, JACL said it “remains deeply concerned by actions that affect the interpretation of American history at national parks and federal institutions across the United States” that were targeted by another executive order, EO 14253, aka “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2025.

Also contained in the JACL statement was the following: “Our communities will face continuing challenges in the coming year, including further erasure of American history, continuing attacks on immigrant communities, narratives being spread to divide our country further, and more that is yet to be known. But in the face of what lies ahead, the JACL’s commitment to combat these threats across the United States remains unwavering.”

To read the entirety of the statement, visit here.