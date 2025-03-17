JACL Retorts After Trump Deports

Japanese American Citizens League: Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act ‘Unlawful’

By P.C. Staff

The Japanese American Citizens League today issued a statement condemning President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 on Friday to deport alleged members of a Venezuelan criminal gang to a prison in El Salvador on Saturday, despite a federal judge’s order to halt the action. (See related story here .)

JACL called Trump’s use of the AEA “unlawful,” as it may only be invoked in a time of war. According to the Constitution, Congress, not the Executive Branch, has sole power to declare war, despite claims by the White House that its use of the AEA to deport illegal migrants and others is justified because the U.S. in under invasion. In times of war, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 does grant a president the power to prosecute mass deportations.

Hours after Trump claimed that the members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were invading the United States and ordered their deportation, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued his ruling Saturday but that was after the government carried out the deportation. The judge later said that after he had learned that the airplanes carrying the prisoners to El Salvador had already left the United States, he ordered the White House to immediately halt further removals and the return to the U.S. any flights that were in progress — which did not happen.

When Boasberg questioned on Monday whether the Trump administration ignored his verbal orders that the airplanes carrying the deportees to El Salvador return, the White House contended that, according to the Associated Press, “verbal directions did not count, that only his written order needed to be followed, that it couldn’t apply to flights outside the U.S. and that they could not answer his questions about the trips due to national security issues.”

Deputy Associate Attorney General Abhishek Kambli contended that only Boasberg’s short written order, issued about 45 minutes after he made the verbal demand, counted. It did not contain any demands to reverse planes, and Kambly added that it was too late to redirect two planes that had left the U.S. by that time.

The AEA has been used three other times: the War of 1812 and World Wars I and II. According to JACL, the last it was used was to “intern 31,000 Japanese, German, and Italian nationals during WWII. As the Japanese American community knows, the scope was expanded to include United States citizens through Executive Order 9066 leading to the incarceration of over 125,000 people of Japanese ancestry. We fear that the Venezuelan immigrant community is now being similarly targeted through the unlawful use and expansion of the Alien Enemies Act.

“We call for the administration to comply fully with the temporary restraining order and halt any deportations under the proposed authority of the Alien Enemies Act. The alleged blatant disregard for Judge Boasberg’s orders to turn the plane carrying deportees around cannot be tolerated in a nation of laws. The Alien Enemies Act cannot be invoked without a declaration of war, an act that only Congress can take.”

To read the entirety of the JACL’s statement, visit here .

— Associated Press contributed to this report.