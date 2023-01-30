JACL Reveals Dates, Location of 2023 National Convention

The Japanese American Citizens League has announced the dates and location of its 2023 national convention.

The confab will take place Wed., July 19—Sun., July 23 in downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo. Information for the venue will be announced in the near future.

Following last year’s convention theme of “Strengthening our Community Through Action,” the upcoming convention will be “Rooted in Community.” This will be the organization’s 53rd national convention.