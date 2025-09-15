JACL Selects Interim Executive Director

National President Larry Oda touts

Saki Mori’s wealth of knowledge, experience.

By P.C. Staff

Japanese American Citizens League National President Larry Oda today revealed the identity of the person who has been hired to serve in the capacity of interim executive director of the civil rights organization.

“It gives me great pleasure in announcing that Saki Mori has accepted the position of JACL interim executive director to start on Sept. 15, 2025,” said Oda.

The development follows the departure of David Inoue, who served as the organization’s executive director from 2017 until July 2. (July 4, 2025 Pacific Citizen, tinyurl.com/3adamehf )

In a statement to the Pacific Citizen, Mori said, “I look forward to working with the National Board and staff to continue the organization’s work and build the organization’s capacity to continue its mission.”

Mori’s history with JACL includes serving at the president of the New York JACL chapter and as the vice president for Membership under Jeff Moy, who preceded Oda as the civil rights organization’s National Board president. In 2019, she participated in the annual JACL-OCA Leadership Summit. It was there where she said that she “saw first-hand the national scope of JACL’s history, work and impact.”

Prior to accepting the interim ED role with JACL, the New York City-based Mori, who describes herself as a shin-Nisei, most recently having served as the director of Special Projects at the consulting firm Perch Advisors LLC, where she supported nonprofit clients with program management, grants management and workforce development.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in organizational development and fundraising,” Oda added. “We look forward to her leadership.”

Reflecting on the challenges she will face as JACL’s interim executive director, Mori said, “I am now entrusted to serve the JACL at a time of transition when the organization and its partners are on the frontlines to protect our communities.

“I am responsible for ensuring the organization’s continuity of operations for its programs and services. However, there is a greater responsibility currently and JACL’s commitment to and work on civil rights, social justice, and civic engagement is needed now more than ever by our members, chapters, partners, and communities across the country.”

Mori earned her bachelor’s degree in political science (international relations) and French language and literature from Trinity College in 2005.