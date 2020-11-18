JANM Windows Smashed by Vandal

Two windows at the Japanese American National Museum were vandalized in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred Aug. 1 at 4:35 a.m. and the second incident occurred Aug. 13 at 11:45 p.m., according to the timestamps on security camera recordings. A source associated with JANM said the footage was unclear but it appeared that it was the same perpetrator.

The same source said that the museum’s security and recording system have since been upgraded and that insurance will cover the cost of replacement.

The incidents were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department.

