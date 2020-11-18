NationalNews

JANM Windows Smashed by Vandal

By November 18, 2020 No Comments

This photo shows one of the two vandalized windows at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. (Pacific Citizen photo. Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved. May not be reproduced without permission.)

Two windows at the Japanese American National Museum were vandalized in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred Aug. 1 at 4:35 a.m. and the second incident occurred Aug. 13 at 11:45 p.m., according to the timestamps on security camera recordings. A source associated with JANM said the footage was unclear but it appeared that it was the same perpetrator.

This photo shows the second of two vandalized windows at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. (Pacific Citizen photo. Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved. May not be reproduced without permission.)

The same source said that the museum’s security and recording system have since been upgraded and that insurance will cover the cost of replacement.

The incidents were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department.