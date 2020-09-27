Judge Vincent Okamoto Dies at Age 76

Vietnam Veteran Was an Army Ranger Who Served in Vietnam

By P.C. Staff

Vincent H. Okamoto, a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and became a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, died on Sunday, Sept. 27. He was 76.

Among Okamoto’s associations and accomplishments were serving as a co-founder of the Japanese American Bar Assn., helping establish the Japanese American National War Memorial Court adjacent to the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo, authoring two books and appearing in Ken Burns’ documentary “The Vietnam War.”

Okamoto was also inducted into the Army’s Ranger Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2002, California Gov. Gray Davis appointed Okamoto, a former prosecutor, to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

A Nisei, Okamoto was the 10th child of Issei immigrants, Henry and Yone Okamoto, and was born in 1943 during WWII while his family was incarcerated at Arizona’s Poston War Relocation Authority Center. Okamoto spent his early years in Chicago before his parents moved to Southern California.

Okamoto attended the University of Southern California and entered the University of California Los Angeles’ ROTC program. He completed the grueling Army Ranger School and was sent to Vietnam in 1968 as a second lieutenant. For his service he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest military decoration.

Okamoto wrote a novel titled “Wolfhound Samurai,” which was based on his experiences going through Army Ranger training and as an infantryman in Vietnam. He also wrote a book titled “Forged in Fire: The Story of Hershey and Joe,” about the Korean War experiences of Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura and his friendship with fellow soldier Joe Annello.

Okamoto is survived by his wife, Mitzi, and son, Darby.