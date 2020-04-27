Lillian Kimura, JACL’s 1st Woman Nat’l President, Dies at 91

Also Served YWCA at National Level

Lillian Kimura, who served as JACL national president from 1992-94 and was the first woman to serve in that capacity, has died. She was 91.

According to her niece, Margaret Golden, Kimura’s death on April 23 was the result of COVID-19. She was residing in New Jersey at the time of her death.

In her professional career, Kimura also served as the associate executive director of the YWCA of the USA.

During WWII, when Kimura was 13, her family and she were incarcerated at the Manzanar WRA Center in California. Afterward her family moved to Chicago, where her long association with the YWCA began. Kimura would attend the University of Illinois, where she earned a degree in social work and eventually moved to New York to work for the YWCA at the national level.

Kimura was also actively involved in the New York Chapter of the JACL and the Eastern District Council.

She is survived by two sisters, Rose K. (Louis) DiCerbo and Florence (George) Sasabuchi, and several other relatives.

[Note: This story will be expanded upon as more details emerge.]