NCWNP District Council Installs New Board

The JACL NCWNP District Council recently held its quarterly meeting on Nov. 3, hosted by the Lodi JACL. Eighteen chapters were represented. The district council elected members to its executive board that afternoon. Pictured below (from left) are NCWNP Youth Rep Marco Torrez, P.C. Rep Nancy Ukai, Secretary Janie Luszczak, Governor Carol Kawase, Board Member Yoko Olsgaard, Vice Governor Howard Shimada and Treasurer Alan Teruya. Administering the oath of office is Alan Nishi, past governor. (Not pictured is board member Sharon Uyeda.)