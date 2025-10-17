NY/SC Announces Art Contest

The JACL’s National Youth/Student Council has announced an art contest aimed at young people.

According to NY/SC Chair Remy Kageyama, the reasoning behind the contest was to “create more opportunities that not only engage our members but also showcase the talents and strengths of the youth in our community.”

The prompt for the content of the art reads: “The Japanese American community has a long and complex history that continues to have an impact today. How do you envision the future of our community? Create a sticker that reflects your hopes, concerns, or dreams for what lies ahead.”

The winning entries will be used for the next set of NY/SC stickers.

Kageyama said the art contest is in part inspired by the NY/SC’s digital storytelling contest from 2020. (See tinyurl.com/2s476v8m .)

According to Kageyama, the contest is open to anyone between the ages of 13–25; no AI may be used and the format for submission must be as a PDF. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. HT on Nov. 7. The winner will receive a $150 Amazon gift card and a one-year JACL Youth Membership.

Entries (and questions) should be sent to MDC Youth Representative Eli Nishimura at mdcyouth@jacl.org.