P.C. Staffer Honored by L.A. Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club has awarded the Pacific Citizen a pair of awards at its 62nd SoCal Journalism Awards.

In the category News Feature (newspapers with a circulation less than 50,000), the LAPC honored with a first-place trophy a story titled “Go for Gold: Delayed Recognition for a Vet’s Family’s Quest,” which appeared in the Nov. 8, 2019, issue of the Pacific Citizen (see tinyurl.com/y9pqavl6 ).

In the category Entertainment News or Feature (newspapers with a circulation less than 50,000), it awarded a third-place recognition to the P.C. for “George Takei’s Life, Career Move at Warp Speed,” which appeared in the Dec. 20, 2019, issue of the P.C. (see tinyurl.com/vmq7baj ).

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards were not live and in-person but prerecorded and streamed via the web on Aug. 29. The writer for both stories was George Toshio Johnston, the P.C.’s senior editor of digital and social media.

“To have the Pacific Citizen recognized for its story contributions is certainly a highlight in what has been an extremely challenging year thus far with everything going on in the world right now,” said P.C. Executive Editor Allison Haramoto. “I congratulate George on his award wins, as his stories truly capture the importance of the human spirit and how it can rise above adversity, something we can all relate to right now.”