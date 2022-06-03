Pacific Citizen Calls for Contributors

Think you have the “write” stuff?

Then read on.

If you have journalism experience and are interested in contributing news articles to the Pacific Citizen, please email your writing samples (or links to samples) to pc(at)pacificcitizen.org and editorial(at)pacificcitizen.org.

You can also mail your samples to the newspaper’s physical address: Pacific Citizen, ATTN: Allison Haramoto/George Johnston, 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., Suite 313, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Also include biographical information and a few paragraphs on why you are interested in reporting on news of interest to Pacific Citizen readers.

Remuneration for published articles will be provided by the Harry K. Honda Memorial Journalism Fund established by redress strategist Grant Ujifusa (Pacific Citizen, March 18, 2022) to enhance the Pacific Citizen’s national news coverage.