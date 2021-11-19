PSWDC Announces JACL Holiday Cheer Project

The PSWDC’s JACL Holiday Cheer Project is an annual community service program to help make the holiday season a more festive and warm occasion for the less-fortunate members of the Japanese American community. Donations collected in 2020 brought joy to more than 670 children and adults, including the elderly.

The following are some requests from organizations for Holiday Cheer 2021:

Kei Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center “would like to buy Santa Hats for everyone for the Holiday Party in December 2021,” writes Yoshiko Kobayashi, recreation activities manager.

Russell Nagata, activities manager of KeiAi South Bay Healthcare Center, writes, “This year, we will use Holiday Cheer to buy presents for the residents.”

Pearl Omiya, executive director of ESGVJCC, hopes to give take-home bentos for the Senior Wellness Program and Leisure Club Holiday Parties in December.

Please support this year’s recipients by sending your tax-deductible monetary gift to JACL Holiday Cheer, P.O. Box 189, Monterey Park, CA 91754. For questions, contact Amy Tambara at amy_t-jacl@sbcglobal.net.

