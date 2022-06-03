Register Now for the 2022 JACL National Convention

Join JACL and its partner organization, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates in the entertainment capital of the world Aug. 3-7.

Taking action for our community will be among the many topics centered around this year’s JACL National Convention theme “Strengthening Our Community Through Action,” as the organization prepares to unite and reunite, in-person and virtually, at Bally’s Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 3-7.

This year’s confab will take place at the same time and place as JACL’s partner organization, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, and marks the first time since the JACL gathered in-person at a National Convention in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, JACL looks forward to reconvening in person! Join the organization for celebratory awards events, enlightening workshops and lively reunions to toast its achievements and future goals. Be sure to sign up now, as registration closes on July 27; there will be no on-site registrations at Bally’s.

What does registration include?

In-Person Registration: Full access to convention events (plenaries, National Council sessions, JACL and OCA workshops, both awards luncheons and Sayonara Gala), as well as full access to JACL’s digital platform.

Virtual Registration:

Access to JACL’s digital platform on mobile and desktop that includes limited streamed events (National Council sessions, some workshops and more), engagement through chatting and Community Forum feature option does not include electronic voting for National Council sessions or Q&A features.

Bally’s is also now accepting hotel reservations through its website at https://book.passkey.com/go/SBJAC2.

To keep participants as safe as possible, JACL will be following all recommended CDC health protocols, including proof of up-to-date vaccination status, masking and social distancing.

For complete JACL National Convention details and registration prices, visit www.jacl.org.