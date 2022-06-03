Reimagine Everything: Health Habits for Mental Well-Being

As the country continues to grapple with the ebbs and flows of the Covid-19 pandemic, many are eager to move into a sense of normalcy. Many in the 50-plus community have developed coping mechanisms that show a strong sense of resiliency and the need to anchor themselves.

Ongoing public health concerns, economic issues and global conflicts are still weighing on older adults. With the recent horrific events that took place in New York, California and Texas, taking care of ourselves and each other is even more important. This is true for all of us.

By covering topics like sleep, stress management, healthy eating and exercise, AARP demonstrates that its healthy living offerings can help Americans develop and maintain healthy habits for their mental well-being.

AARP can help you take simple, but meaningful, steps to improve your mental well-being — and develop good habits for the future.

As Americans continue to face uncertainty on multiple fronts: public health, economic and global conflicts, their resiliency and coping skills has been tested, but older adults are poised to bounce back.

Mental well-being is a cornerstone of healthy living. AARP wants to help you get healthier and stay healthy.

Following the Memorial Day holiday, I want to highlight AARP’s free resources for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health challenges:

AARP Caregiving Resource Guide: Older adults and their family caregivers can use this guide to find programs, services and agencies in their community that provide a variety of health, legal and financial assistance. You can access by going to https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/local/info-2021/state-caregiver-resources.html

AARP Mental & Emotional Health Support For Veteran & Military Family Caregivers: For those in the military community who might be grappling with stress, review these five steps to practice self-care. Learn more here: https://www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/home-and-family/voices/veterans/2022/01/1261402-aarp-vmf-dole-mental-health-booklet-2022012749.pdf .

To view all of AARP’s resources for veterans, military and their families, visit https://www.aarp.org/home-family/voices/veterans/?intcmp=AE-HP-FTR-VETS . One of the highlighted stories features Dr. Cynthia Macri, a Japanese American medical doctor who served in the Navy for 35 years. Read her story here: https://www.aarp.org/home-family/voices/veterans/info-2022/japanese-american-military-experience.html?intcmp=AE-HF-VC-VET-BB .

Visit AARP’s Mental Health Resource Center at www.aarp.org/mentalhealth for more tips, tools and resources that can help you and your loved ones develop healthy habits for mental well-being.

Scott Tanaka is a member of the JACL Washington, D.C., chapter and is a policy, research and international affairs adviser at AARP.