Reimagine Everything: October Is Cybersecurity Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and a time when AARP joins federal law enforcement and other partners to urge consumers to take cybersafety measures at home and work.

When you think about protecting yourself from cybercrime, it’s easy to stop at password protection and anti-virus software. But in today’s environment, being cybersafe extends far beyond our computers and phones.

Being cybersafe includes all our smart devices and apps that are connected to the internet. Devices like televisions, video games, home security systems, doorbells, refrigerators and more offer scammers access to our personal data.

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to use a different password for each device when you log in. There are free password apps to help you keep track. In the event there is a security breach, you will only have to change one password instead of needing to change all accounts.

Keeping anti-virus software, adhering to best practices in password protection and ensuring computer programs and smart phone/tablet apps are regularly updated can help prevent online security hacks. If it’s connected to the internet, it can be hacked, so protecting yourself and staying up to date is important.

Make sure all your devices are secure and your private data is protected by finding great tips at staysafeonline.org or the AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork, a free resource that equips you with reliable, up-to-date insights, alerts and fraud prevention resources to help you spot and avoid scams and protect your loved ones.

If you’ve been targeted by scams or fraud, call the free AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at (877) 908-3360. The helpline offers trained fraud specialists who will provide support and guidance on what to do next and how to avoid scams in the future.

You can also find free paper shredding events and Fraud Watch Network events hosted by AARP at aarp.org/nearyou.