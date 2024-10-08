‘Removed by Force’ to Screen at 2 JACL Events

The documentary “Removed by Force: The Eviction of Hawaiʻi’s Japanese Americans During World II” will be screened at two Los Angeles-area venues on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20. Both screenings are JACL-related.

The movie tell the story of the relatively unknown experiences of the 1,500 Americans of Japanese ancestry from 23 geographic areas in Hawaii who were evicted, but not interned, during World War II.

The Oct. 19 screening will be part of the 2024 Pacific Southwest District Award luncheon, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive in Torrance. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.) The per-person cost is $100. For a table of 10, the cost is $1,000. To register for this event, us this link.

“Removed by Force” will be presented by Bill Kaneko, Ryan Kawamoto and Carole Hayashino.

The Oct. 20 screening is presented by the Greater Los Angeles JACL Chapter and will take place at 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504. Admission is free. Kaneko, Kawamoto and Hayashino will be present for this screening, too.

To read more about “Removed by Force,” visit tinyurl.com/5bn46mh8.