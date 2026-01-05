SFV JACL’s 84th Installation Set for Jan. 24

The San Fernando Valley Japanese American Citizens League Chapter has announced that all are invited to attend its annual installation luncheon that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center’s Sakaguchi Hall.

According to SFV JACL Chapter President May Wood, the keynote speaker will be Howard Kakita of the American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors. The event will be the chapter’s 84th installation luncheon.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30 a.m., and will include performances by SFV Taiko and the koto ensemble LA’s 33 Strings.

The cost is $30 per person or $15 per student. To RSVP, email Linda Tanaka at info.sfvjacl@gmail.com or leave a message at (805) 304-5745. The chapter asks that the names and number of people attending be included. The deadline to RSVP is Saturday, Jan 17. Checks should be made payable to “SFV JACL.”

The San Fernando Japanese American Community Center is located at 12953 Branford Street, Pacoima, CA 91331.