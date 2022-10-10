Tadaima Returns for a One-Week Virtual Pilgrimage Oct. 11-18

By Rob Buscher, Contributor

The organizing team behind Tadaima Virtual Pilgrimage is pleased to announce the return of its signature online program during the week of Oct. 11–18. The program is smaller in scale this year, in part due to the fact that in-person pilgrimages have resumed at many of the former sites of wartime incarceration, but there are still many exciting programs to look forward to in the coming week.

Tadaima 2022 centers around the theme of memory with both live and prerecorded content that explores topics such as collective memory, loss of memory and the lessons we leave for future generations.

Program highlights include participatory Zoom calls organized by generation — from Nisei to Gosei and Nosei (Shin-Nikkei), one-on-one consultations with the California Genealogical Society, film screenings and other educational video content.

In lieu of a formal opening ceremony, this year’s program will commence on Oct. 11 with a prerecorded panel discussion that explores the significance of the Irei monument that was recently installed at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo.

The panel features four participants who attended the ceremony, spanning three generations of the Nikkei community, each providing their own unique insights to the historic event and reflections on how this monument may continue to shape collective memory.

Another program deals with elder care and memory loss in a Zoom session titled “Communicating, Caring and Coping: When a Loved One Suffers From Memory Loss,” scheduled to take place Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. PT.

Finally, on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. PT, Densho will host a special town hall session with outgoing Executive Director Tom Ikeda as he introduces incoming Executive Director Naomi Ostwald-Kawamura.

Visit Tadaima’s website at jampilgrimages.com to register for live sessions and access the prerecorded content.