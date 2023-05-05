The Vincent Chin Institute Officially Launches

Helen Zia (center) announces the launch of the Vincent Chin Institute on April 26 in Washington, D.C. Zia, the VCI’s founder, said that the institute was founded more than four decades after Vincent Chin was murdered in Detroit, Mich., in response to the recent increase in anti-Asian violence and as a resource to remind Americans of the multiethnic coalition that formed in response to Chin’s 1982 slaying. Also present were U.S. Reps. Grace Meng, Mark Takano and Judy Chu, JACL Executive Director David Inoue, Smithsonian Under Secretary for Education Monique Chism, Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu and Acting Director for the Asian Pacific American Center Yao-Fen You. The news conference also introduced the publication of the “Vincent Chin Legacy Guide.” A PDF of the publication can be downloaded at vincentchin.org/guide-request-form. (Photo: Les Talusan)