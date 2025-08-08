2025 Legacy Fund Grants Now Available

Are you a chapter in good standing and thinking about furthering the mission and fulfilling the vision of the JACL? If so, apply for a 2025 Legacy Fund Grant today and use it as seed money to execute a multigenerational project or activity where your chapter (or district) can take a leadership role in local programming.

The primary goal of Legacy Fund Grants is to support new projects at the local level that result in programming that will increase the membership and enhance and strengthen capacity to further the organization’s vision and mission.

Grant amounts vary but generally will include up to $4,000 for a project/activity that must be completed within a year by June 30, 2026, and a grant of up to $8,000 for a project/activity that should commence by Oct. 1, 2025, must not be completed earlier than March 31, 2027, and must be fully completed by May 31, 2027.

To learn more, please visit the JACL National Legacy Fund Grant page on the JACL website ( www.jacl.org ). Applications are due by Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time.

The JACL National Council established the Legacy Fund at the 1990 JACL National Convention in San Diego. Much of the original funds were donated by JACL members who gave portions of their redress awards to further the legacy of the JACL. Each year, a portion of the earnings from the Legacy Fund Endowment provides the funds to run the LFG program.