A Mother’s Take: Love, Laughter and Preleukemia

To My Pacific Citizen Readers:

Since you have been with me on so much of my personal journey, I wanted to update you on what is going on with me at the present time. I know my column has been a bit MIA the past few months.

I went on sabbatical in February to rest and re-energize after leading Okaeri for 10 years. To be honest, I was tired, and the Okaeri steering committee and staff were all so capable that I felt I could step back and take a break.

During that time, I started experiencing a thumping in my head and sought medical advice. At first, my doctor thought it might be from stress and a vitamin deficiency, but blood tests showed something even more serious. My blood numbers were so low that I was put in the hospital and given a blood transfusion, then referred over to the City of Hope.

I am currently being treated at the City of Hope for something called MDS, which is preleukemia. I started what they call gentle chemo and then hope to move into a stem-cell transplant program.

In some sense, this journey has been what the Beatles called “A Magical Mystery Tour.” There have been so many amazing things that have happened to me in these past two months and yet so much has been unfamiliar, so I have had to lean into the unknown.

But I seem to see things in lessons or formulas. This formula for success (STAR) was given to me years ago, and when faced with adversity, I have referred back to it. In case any of you or people you love are facing challenges, it is my hope that these four areas will serve as inspiration for you. In the future, I hope to expand on these areas and how it is relating to my journey.

THE STAR CONCEPT

Sense of Purpose: Having a powerful purpose has been shown as an important aspect of facing adversity and overcoming it. I had that when Aiden came out as lesbian and then transgender. It helped me overcome my fear and stand up for him with LOVE. It gave me courage. Once again, I face adversity, and this concept has become my North STAR.

Tabernacle Choir: We all have a voice or images in our head that speak to us. Sometimes, that voice is positive, but for me, there are more times that I hear a voice filled with uncertainty, worry, anxiety and fear, especially during this challenging political climate and now my health. Replacing that negative voice has always been important for me to step into the unknown with faith, optimism and confidence.

Attention: Where I am putting my attention during this challenging time is to focus on what I need medically while guided by these four words: Love, Laughter, Gratitude, Joy (LLGJ). I believe our immune system is strengthened by positive feelings and words, while our immunity can be lowered by pessimism, loneliness and helplessness. Don’t get me wrong . . . . I have had moments of anxiety, fear and other negative feelings, but in the end, I strive to let go of those feelings and focus on what is positive and brings me joy in my life.

Reach Out for Support: Having a strong support network has been crucial as I navigate any challenges. Of course, I have my wonderful husband, who has walked every step of the way with me. He has been my greatest supporter. And my sons and their partners have also been such an amazing source of LLGJ. I have also had a powerful network of people praying for me or sending me positive thoughts. I have two angels named Chris and Peter who have provided me with resource and valuable insights. They are a touchstone of love and positivity.

People have asked me how they can support me. The best thing you can do is send me positive thoughts, prayers and visualize me having 100 percent health. I have set up a Caring Bridge account and will send updates through that website ( www.caringbridge.org ). Just search for my name.

I have found new power within myself by focusing on my sense of purpose, replacing negative thinking with positive thoughts, leaning into love, laughter, gratitude and joy, while surrounding myself with a network of support. I am staying optimistic, feeling good and have the best medical team I could ever ask for at City of Hope. I’ll keep you posted on my journey.

‘There are only two ways to live your life.

One is as though nothing is a miracle.

The other is as though everything is a miracle.’

­—Albert Einstein

Marsha Aizumi is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and author of the book “Two Spirits, One Heart: A Mother, Her Transgender Son and Their Journey to Love and Acceptance.” Click here to read past columns.